Is Kim Kardashian’s Butt Real? Here’s What She’s Said About Implants

Her body’s too bootylicious for ya babe! Reality TV kween Kim Kardashian’s world-famous butt is so curvaceous, fans are often left wondering if the glorious behind is all hers.

In 2014, it was well-documented that the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star, 40, broke the internet with her (literally) butt-naked display for Paper magazine and has been a global inspiration for bum implants and glute-focused gym routines since.

No one’s butt has been a subject of lunch break gossip, quite like Kim K’s.

So, is Kim Kardashian’s butt fake?

Well, despite constant speculation (and a booty transformation more jaw-dropping than a standard finale of The Bachelor) the Skims founder has vehemently denied going under the knife to give her backside a boost.

What has Kim Kardashian said about butt implants in the past?

In February 2014 — less than a year after giving birth to daughter North — Kim took to Twitter to shut down plastic surgery reports.

“I’m seeing all these nonsense tabloids claiming I have butt implants-injections. Get a life! Using pics of me 15 pounds skinnier (before I had my baby) comparing to me now! I still have weight to lose,” the KKW Beauty founder — who also shares son Saint, daughter Chicago and son Psalm with estranged husband Kanye West — tweeted at the time. “Anyone who has had a baby knows how hard it is to lose weight (especially the last bit of weight) & your body totally changes!”

She added, “Making fun of me pregnant & making fun of me trying to lose weight now shame on you. I’m not perfect but I will never conform to your skinny standards sorry! Not me. And BTW I’ve lost a lot so far & I’m proud of that! Don’t give young girls a complex!”

Kim Kardashian finally admits to getting butt injections … kinda.

Regardless of her denial, skeptics still question Kim’s sizable rump. While the Selfish author finally admitted to getting butt injections in August 2016, there was a major catch. Kim explained during a livestream on her official app that she gets injections in her bottom solely to help alleviate psoriasis symptoms.

“I went to go get a cortisone shot in my butt,” she said, recounting her first injection appointment. “I lived right behind Kitson [a now-closed boutique in Los Angeles near Cedars-Sinai Hospital]. One of my neighbors was a dermatologist at Cedars. I go in there and he’s like, ‘There’s a one in a billion chance that you will get a huge indent in your butt.’ Of course, I get a huge indent on my butt.”

According to Kim, she believes the dent in her derriere became the catalyst for those incessant butt implant rumors. “There is a picture of me in Miami wearing an electric blue dress, and another picture of me walking down Robertson [Boulevard],” she continued. “You see the indent. And I think that’s when the rumors started: ‘She’s had implants.'”

Is there proof that Kim Kardashian’s butt is real?

Years earlier, Kim even got her booty X-rayed on a 2011 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in an attempt to prove that she is indeed au naturel. “See, it’s REAL!!!” sister Khloé Kardashian tweeted not long after the episode aired.

