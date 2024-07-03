Tia Mowry is looking so fit after becoming a gym fanatic in 2024. The Sister Sister alum has been posting workout videos in figure-hugging workout gear, looking so toned.

The actress has undergone quite a transformation after giving birth to her daughter Cairo, whom she shares with ex-husband Cory Hardrict, in May 2018.

In the August 2020 Instagram post, Tia wore a pair of Daisy Duke shorts and wrote in the caption, “I’ve lost to date 68 pounds since giving birth to my daughter. I’m very proud that I did it my way and in my time. I didn’t feel rushed to snap back.” Her transformation photos since giving birth show Tia’s incredible weight loss journey.