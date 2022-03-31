There are denim shorts, and then, there are Daisy Dukes. Those are the extra-short cutoffs made famous by and named after Catherine Bach‘s character in the TV hit The Duke of Hazzard. The look is so timeless that more than three decades after the action-comedy premiered in 1979, Daisy Duke shorts are still all the rage among celebrities.

The shorts aren’t for the faint of heart, as they need to be cut as high as possible on the thigh to show off as much leg as possible. Of course, the look is a staple for lean and long-legged models such as Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber, who all love to flaunt their tiny Daisy Dukes with a T-shirt for a casual yet sexy look.

Catherine not only made the shorts famous, but she was also the brainchild behind the look. “[The creators] wanted me to wear a poodle skirt that matched the tablecloth. I said, ‘You want me to match the tablecloth? That’s demeaning to women.’ They went, “We didn’t come up with that!” the actress told Fox News during an April 2019 interview.

She continued, “They took me across the street from Warner Brothers and sure enough, there were these older ladies waitressing at this little Italian restaurant wearing poodle skirts that matched the tablecloth.” Catherine then explained how a country music legend helped inspire what is now such an iconic look.

“I had go-go boots, a white turtleneck and a blonde wig because the [show’s] creator loved Dolly Parton,” she recalled. “I thought, ‘We need a costume change.’ So, I got my jean shorts that I could never get even, with cowboy boots and a little top … They loved it.” And the rest is history … fashion history!

Jessica Simpson helped a new generation understand the power of Daisies when she was cast in the role Catherine originated in 2005’s The Dukes of Hazzard film. The singer-turned-actress worked out hard to have shapely legs and a rounder tush to fit into the shorts. She trained with weights and did aerobic work, though her main exercises to tone those body parts were lunges and squats. It sure paid off, as Jess set the bar for wearing Daisy Dukes to perfection..

Scroll down for photos of your favorite celebrities rocking Daisy Dukes!