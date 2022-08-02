Can We Get an Amen for Maren Morris’ Braless Outfits? See Photos of the Country Star’s Best Looks

Can we get a hallelujah for these ‘fits? Country cutie Maren Morris has fans gawking over her for more reasons than just her powerhouse vocals and jamming hits. The Texas native has a fashion sense that embraces both her modern style and disco fever, especially when she humbly radiates in a sexy braless look.

The Grammy award-winning artist changed her style after she welcomed her first child, Hayes Andrew Hurd, whom she shares with husband, Ryan Hurd, in 2020. “I feel like I probably wear more high-waisted stuff now, but I definitely also — after my son, I can’t get away with not wearing a bra anymore,” she told People in April 2021.

“I used to have tinier boobs and didn’t have to wear a bra every day. And now that’s not an option. So, yeah. But it’s all cool! You go with it.”

However, that hasn’t stopped her from rocking a sexy braless outfit. Whether it was pre- or post-baby, Maren always had a spunky style that made her stand out from her fellow country stars. More notably, the “Chasing After You” artist stunned on the red carpet at the 2021 CMA Awards while wearing a braless ensemble that made her one of the highlights of the night.

The “Bones” singer wore a sexy, sleek, cool white Galia Lahav pantsuit with a modern twist. She rocked the floor-length oversized blazer and skipped the buttons, exposing her petite physique. “Suit of my dreams,” she captioned her November 2021 snapshot of the sexy suit that had fans practically drooling over the lewk.

“Beautiful and classy outfit!!” one fan wrote, while another commented, “Stunning … You have a face of an angel.”

Maren is an advocate for body positivity, especially when it comes to showing a little skin. The “My Church” artist has even clapped back at trolls who accused her of intentionally showing off “too much” cleavage online.

Like most celebrities, the mama showed off a finished glam look on Instagram in July 2020, and surprisingly received unwarranted negative comments on her outfit choice in the snapshot. An online critic didn’t approve of her cleavage being showcased in the photo, leading them to write a nasty comment. “Wavy hair as the camera is only on your tits,” the Instagram user wrote.

“Yes, it’s distasteful for sure. Come on, if your caption reads wavy hair, maybe keep the focus on the hair, or, perhaps, make the caption big boobs? Just saying, holy cow. Everything in this world doesn’t make sense anymore. Clearly, these littles don’t have much to look up to either.”

Maren clearly had time for the haters that day and slammed the critic by responding, “Girl, BYE. Don’t let my boobs knock you on the way out,” before adding a laughing and hand-waving emoji.

Keep scrolling to see her hottest braless moments!