Pierce Brosnan‘s wife, Keely Shaye Smith, had to fight off cruel trolls about her weight throughout the couple’s marriage. However, in March 2024 she showed off a new slimmed down figure and fans took notice.

In 2006, Keely told Vogue, “I never shy away from … my curves. I never hide in baggy clothing.” Pierce added that his wife was “stunning,” saying, “I love my wife’s curves.”

Fans of the former James Bond star have always praised how he has openly showed how much he adores Keely.

“We like each other a lot. We love each other a lot,” Pierce told Fox News in December 2023. “Watching someone grow up with you and grow old with you is a very spiritual journey. To watch each other change … whatever it may be, the hair, the waist. But it’s the love in the heart.”