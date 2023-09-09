Bell bottoms queen and country singer Lainey Wilson is no stranger to plastic surgery speculation, especially after debuting her incredible 70-pound weight loss. But has the Yellowstone star gone under the knife and had work done?

Has Lainey Wilson Had Plastic Surgery?

One area that fans can’t seem to get enough of is the “Heart Like a Truck” singer’s backside. Rumors have been swirling for months that Lainey had undergone a Brazilian Butt Lift. In December 2022, Lainey addressed the rumors in an iconic TikTok video without confirming or denying the speculation.

“I can’t even scroll on TikTok on my For You Page without seeing my ‘fat butt’ on everything. It says hashtag trend,” she said. “Whatever brings the people in. Whatever brings the people in. But I’m just letting y’all know go check out my record Bell Bottom Country. Happy to have ya, either way. However you found me, I’m happy you’re here.”

Did Lainey Wilson Use Weight Loss Gummies?

Fans of the Louisiana native were quick to take notice when she began shedding inches off her waist after undergoing a “year of health.”

“The inches have melted off and she loves the way she looks in clothes,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “She’s got six-pack abs and is wearing crop tops with pride.”

While Lainey has denied that her total weight loss equated to 70 pounds, she also slammed reports that she used weight loss drugs and gummies to achieve her result.

“They’re entirely fake,” she explained via Instagram of the gummy ads. “By now I’m sure a lot of y’all have seen some ads about me losing weight, being hospitalized and then I started taking some weight loss gummies and blah, blah, blah, it saved my life. Well, surprise. It ain’t true.”

She warned her fans not to “fall for it,” and added, “If I have lost weight, it’s because I’m working hard, playing hour-and-a-half shows and running around every night of my life. And to be honest, me losing weight or gaining weight ain’t got anything to do with my music.”

How Did Lainey Wilson Lose Weight?

According to a source, Lainey “cut back on sugar and salt and replaced her fattening snacks with healthier choices like raw veggies.”

“Instead of sugary sodas, she’ll sip lemon water,” the insider told Life & Style, adding that Lainey also stayed active with hikes, swimming and working out with her personal trainer.