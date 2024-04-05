Lori Harvey’s Weight Loss Transformation: Before and After Photos

Lori Harvey turned the girls into Pilates princesses when she attended the Met Gala in May 2022 and debuted her fabulously toned abs. Although the model already had a toned and slim body, her abs looked like they were created by hand.

Two months later, Lori shared that she lost weight after her breakup with ex-boyfriend Michael B. Jordan.

“I try not to restrict myself too much. I like to eat what I want to eat, but I just eat it in moderation so for the majority of my days, I’ll do healthy eating — my green juices and,​​ of course,​ I’ll do my Pilates or I’ll go workout at the gym,” she told Us Weekly at the time. “I like to go to Dogpound, I do hikes, things like that. I like to do really just smaller portions has been the key for me.”