Kate Middleton's Most Impressive Athletic Moments in Photos

One thing many fans miss about Princess Kate Middleton as she remains out of the public eye amid cancer treatments is watching the royal show off her athletic side.

Kate grew up playing numerous sports including tennis, field hockey and swimming.

Since joining the royal family in her marriage to Prince William in 2011, the princess has taken on so many engagements that include athletic feats, including rappelling, sailing, mountain biking and more.

Amid reports in late May 2024 that the princess was seen out and about, fans have hope for her full recovery from cancer.

“I love the physical challenge sport presents and the mental strength it gives us all. And I love the way it so often brings people together to work as part of a team,” she said at a 2016 gala, and photos show she practices what she preaches.