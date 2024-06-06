The annual Trooping the Colour is usually one of the biggest public moments for the royal family — and ahead of the June 15 event, speculation ran rampant about whether or not Princess Kate Middleton would make an appearance. Some experts suggested Kate, who’s been undergoing preventive chemotherapy, might be able to wave at crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, while others theorized that the 42-year-old was unlikely to return to the spotlight until next year.

Far away from all the gossip, the Princess of Wales has been quietly working through her treatment regime with help from Prince William, 41, and their children: George, 10, Charlotte, 9, and Louis, 6. “Kate’s recovery is a one day-at-a-time thing,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “She’s not putting any pressure on herself to do anything or see anyone because deadlines in a situation like this can make the recovery way more stressful. She doesn’t care truly what anyone thinks.”

That doesn’t mean she’s hiding. Though Kate hasn’t made an official appearance since Christmas, she has been seen out and about near her family’s home, Adelaide Cottage, in the English countryside. “She’s trying to make life as normal for her kids as possible,”

notes the insider. “Kate spends time resting when they’re at school, so she can be the most upbeat version of herself when the children are at home.”

While no one would ever say raising three kids is easy, even without undergoing cancer treatments, hours spent with her family continue to help Kate heal. “She’s so glad George isn’t at boarding school yet. Having all the children home under one roof makes a huge difference,” says the insider. “It’s one less worry for her.”

The tight-knit clan’s gotten closer than ever since Kate’s abdominal surgery in January and the startling health diagnosis she received afterward. “They order in and cook her favorite foods, and Kate loves making desserts with the kids on the weekends,” shares the insider. “She’s mobile, just a more relaxed version of herself. She watches movies and reads books.”

Kate has also been extremely diligent about her doctors appointments, often showing up early. “She’s just über focused on getting better,” explains the insider. “William worries, but she reassures him it’s all going to be OK. She even jokes about all the money she’s saving on her wardrobe by skipping out on royal events!”

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Right now, the princess has got bigger plans in the works than whether or not she’ll be smiling for cameras again soon. “This summer is going to be all about the kids,” says the insider. “Kate feels horrible that they’ve been so worried about her, and she’s making sure they each get to pick a special activity for them all to do together.”