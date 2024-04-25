British royalty and reality TV royals are seeming to join forces. Fans have noticed clues that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have appeared to develop a relationship with the Kardashian-Jenners and are curious if this could lead to future projects.

Meghan Markle Sent Kris Jenner Her American Riviera Orchard Jam

The Duchess of Sussex’s newly launched ARO brand sent out a limited batch of 50 strawberry jam gift baskets surrounded by lemons and flowers to primarily close friends, who shared photos on their Instagram pages.

Kris shared her delivery in an April 24, 2024, Instagram Stories post, showing she was No. 13 of 50 who got the item. Alongside the jar of jam and lemons was a white envelope with Meghan’s well-known style of calligraphy featuring the momagers name written out. Kris didn’t reveal the contents of the apparent note from Meghan, but thanked American Riviera Orchard on the post, along with lemon and yellow heart emojis.

Others who shared their special delivery from the duchess primarily included close friends. So far, those include Delfina Blaquier, wife of Harry’s close polo buddy Nacho Figueras, actress Abigail Spencer, whom Meghan worked with on Suits and attended her royal wedding to Harry, and actress Mindy Kaling, who has called the former USA network star a “friend” and appeared on her former Spotify podcast, Archetypes.

Meghan’s Mom Doria Ragland Has Hung Out With Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian

Doria was pictured looking friendly with Kris at the This Is About Humanity event at a private Los Angeles estate in August 2023. The invite-only party showed the pair posing and smiling together in snapshots. Kim Kardashian later photobombed the duo in another picture, holding onto Doria’s arm and leaning into her with a huge smile on her face.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were Present When Kris Jenner Officiated a Celebrity Wedding

The Kar-Jenner matriarch served as the officiant when Ellen DeGeneres and Portia DeRossi renewed their wedding vows at an intimate ceremony in their Montecito, California, home in February 2023. Harry and Meghan were seen in a photo among the few select guests on hand for the occasion.

Did Prince Harry and Corey Gamble Go on a Ski Trip Together?

Harry and Kris’ longtime boyfriend Corey reportedly hit the slopes of Aspen, Colorado, together, along with Bumble dating app billionaire Whitney Wolfe and her husband, Michael Herd, The Daily Mail reported on March 15, 2024.

“Harry’s been skiing with Corey. They’ve been skiing during the day and going to one of the better-known speak easies in the evening,” a source told the publication.

The night prior, the Duke of Sussex congratulated the legacy winners of the Diana Award in London via a ​Zoom call from the States. Royal watchers noticed the background appeared to be an upscale ski chalet setting, featuring a vaulted wood ceiling and a large stone fireplace lined with cowboy hats. The interior looked nothing like the Montecito mansion he shares with Meghan.

The former senior working royals are familiar with Michael, as they took the Texas oil heir’s private jet to Las Vegas in November 2023 to watch neighbor Katy Perry‘s final residency performance.

Did Kim Kardashian Seemingly Take a Swipe at Kate Middleton?

The Skims founder appeared to be Team Meghan when she shared an Instagram post on March 15, 2024, amid questions and conspiracies surrounding Kate’s whereabouts following abdominal surgery in January 2024.

While posing next to an SUV in leather pants, Kim wrote in the caption, “On my way to go find Kate.” Some commenters took it as a sign that the entrepreneur might have a project brewing with Meghan by taking a seeming swipe at the duchess’ royal rival.

One week later, the Princess of Wales revealed she was undergoing treatment following a cancer diagnosis, but Kim kept the post up, critical comments and all.