Gigi Hadid Flaunts Bare Abs in Bikini During Birthday Trip Photo

Gigi Hadid showed off her incredible model figure in a rare selfie showing off her ripped bare abs with a tiny black bikini top during her “birthday week” celebrations.

The Los Angeles native shared a carousel of photos on Thursday, May 2, taken on and around her turning 29 years old on April 23.

“Twas my bday (week). Feelin so grateful,” Gigi captioned the snapshots, which kicked off with a selfie wearing only the bra with an orange windbreaker wrapped around what appeared to be bikini bottoms. The Maybelline brand ambassador was seen outside in the bright sun, as her toned abs were on display. She rocked a pair of white crocs and her blonde bob appeared to be wet.

Another photo in the set appeared to have been taken in the Carmel, California, area, showing Gigi pointing towards the Pacific Ocean from atop a cliffside trail. She was joined on the trip by boyfriend Bradley Cooper, close pal Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

After rumors of the two power couples having a destination double date surfaced, Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, confirmed the group getaway while appearing at QVC’s Age of Possibility summit in Las Vegas on April 24.

Donna, 71, revealed that she received a photo from Travis, 34, in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, with Taylor, 34, Bradley, 49, and Gigi, according to People. The group was enjoying time on the beach in the snapshot, Donna reportedly dished, which would have made sense with Gigi’s bikini photo.

The Victoria’s Secret model is notoriously private about her relationships and has yet to share any Instagram photos with Bradley, whom she began dating in October 2023. The pair has been caught holding hands and showing other signs of PDA by the paparazzi, but she hasn’t mentioned her love life on social media.

Among the other photos Gigi shared included a slice of birthday cake that had her name on it while next to a tabletop floral setting. It appeared that after their time in Carmel, she joined Bradley in Las Vegas, as he too attended the QVC summit to support his Danny and Coops Philly Cheesesteak food truck.

While in Vegas, the Maestro star and Donna crossed paths, as she sweetly told the actor, “Trav told me you were going to be here,” in a video that made the rounds on social media.

Gigi included shots from her Vegas birthday bash, which included a white birthday cake that had a logo of the city’s iconic welcome sign, as well as an autographed photo from magician David Copperfield, which appeared to be a gag gift from one of her friends.