Gigi Hadid’s Hottest Bikini Photos: See the Supermodel’s Best Swimwear Looks as She Turns 27

Gigi Hadid looks so incredible in a bikini. Thanks to her athletic figure and long legs, she rocketed to modeling fame via swimwear. At just 18 years old, Gigi was named a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition Rookie of the Year in 2014, thanks to her killer bikini body. As she turns 27 on Saturday, April 23, 2022, it’s time to look back at her best two-piece moments in photos.

In 2016, the supermodel in the making walked in her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, earning her wings and strutting her stuff in lingerie. That same year, Gigi was named International Model of the year by the British Fashion Council. She would go on to rule the runways of New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks as her career progressed. But it all started with bikinis.

When Gigi broke on the scene, she was fresh out of high school where she was a star athlete. “At the time I was still starting out in my career, I was coming out of high school, I still had my volleyball body,” she told i-D Magazine in 2020 about how she looked in 2015.

“It was a body that I loved,” she said. “I knew how hard I worked to have those muscles, to be curved in those places — I kind of miss it now. At the time, people were hard on me and tried to say that I didn’t have a runway body.” Fortunately, her curves served her well as a bikini model.

Gigi later revealed that after she shed pounds for a slimmer frame in order to gain more runway work, she missed her old figure. “I loved my body when I was curvier,” she said during a September 2018 panel with other models. “Then as I lost [the weight], people were still mean.”