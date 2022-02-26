Gigi and Bella Hadid have two of the most famous faces in the world of modeling. So, it was a bold choice for the styling team behind the Friday, February 25, Milan Fashion Week Versace show to bleach their eyebrows, rendering the stunning sisters unrecognizable in a shocking transformation!

While both Gigi, 26, and Bella, 25, had invisible brows, their eye makeup was done with heavily applied black shadow to their lids as to make their eyes appear inset. With pale foundation on their faces and a nude lip, the look was severe yet dramatic, especially since the sisters’ famed arched eyebrows always give so much definition to their gorgeous faces.

Bella looked especially goth, as her long, straight locks were colored a very dark shade of brown, nearly matching her eye makeup. Gigi’s newly blonde long hair was allowed to stay in its current color, making her slightly more recognizable than her sister.

Shutterstock (2)

Both sisters wowed in tight red dresses as they strutted down the catwalk. Gigi’s featured a sheer cut-out in the mid-section of her knee-length velvet dress with ruching down the middle. Bella’s long sleeve minidress included a corseted bodice, tiny waistline and broad shoulders. Blood red latex leggings with platform heels completed both sisters’ looks for the Versace Fall/Winter runway show. Fellow supermodel Emily Ratajkowski also walked in the show but was spared having her heavy dark eyebrows bleached.

Gigi and Bella have taken Milan by storm, walking in Tod’s and Max Mara shows for Fashion Week before stepping onto the Versace runway. The sisters are currently fronting the iconic brand’s spring 2022 ad campaign, where they are highly recognizable with their arched and defined brows, bright smiles and lustrous hair.

“What a dream, to have a @versace campaign with my sistyyyyyy @bellahadid,” Gigi captioned one of their promotional photos in a January 27 Instagram post. In another that same day, she gushed about how fortunate she is to be associated with the Italian design house.

Next to a promotional photo of the sisters on either side of designer Donatella Versace wearing black minidresses with colorful leggings and shoes, Gigi wrote, “Being a Versace girl has been one of my greatest honors over the years; but the most valued moments are the ones with you @donatella_versace. If you get to know your heroes, and they’re better than you could have dreamed, remind them! I love you DV and appreciate you so much.”