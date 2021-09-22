Amelia Gray Hamlin is willing do to whatever it takes to be walking in Europe’s fashion weeks. The model, who recently dumped boyfriend Scott Disick, bleached her eyebrows for designer Richard Quinn‘s Spring/Summer 2022 runway show during London Fashion Week on Tuesday,September 21. Amelia’s keeping the look as she heads to Milan, Italy, for the upcoming fashion week there.

The 20-year-old strutted down Richard’s runway in a gorgeous black and white glittering floral minidress with a pink, strapless top and gorgeous white opera gloves. Her brunette locks were dyed jet black and slicked back in a tight bun against her head. That made Amelia’s lack of eyebrows all the more dramatic, as it completely changed the look of her entire face by not having her thick, dark heavy brows present.

Amelia kept the bleached brows as she jetted to Italy, sharing an Instagram Story photo of her face while wearing a brown sweatshirt. “That’s a wrap London, thank you for having me. Pasta … here I come,” she wrote across the snapshot. She was next seen in a photo at the airport with her eyebrows still bleached, sitting next to British fashion journalists Katie Grand and Suzy Menkes, along with fashion show casting director Anita Bitton, while waiting on their flight to Milan. Talk about A-list style company!

The model has really come into her own after dumping boyfriend Scott in early September after nearly a year of dating. She finally had enough when it was revealed that the 38-year-old had been messaging his former partner Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima about how the mother of his three children was putting on a passionate, loved up display with boyfriend Travis Barker while on vacation in Italy.

“Yo, is this chick OK!??? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott texted the male model. Younes replied back, “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS. I ain’t your bro.”

Younes then outed their text exchange to his Instagram Stories, along with a separate slide that read, “Couldn’t miss this one. He been playing around for too long. Tired to stay quiet and be the nice guy.”

After seeing that Scott was still obsessed with Kourtney’s love life, Amelia broke things off. Their relationship “had been a little bumpy over recent months,” a source told Life and Style exclusively, and that the leaked DM’s between Scott and Younes was, “the straw that broke the camel’s back.” Amelia feels Scott “needs to grow up,” the insider added. “He for sure regrets messaging Younes, but the problem with social media is that you can’t turn back time.”

After the split, Amelia headed straight to New York Fashion Week, walking in her first show when she hit the catwalk on September 8 for the Bronx and Banco runway show. Amelia’s showing Scott that her career is now hotter than ever without him.