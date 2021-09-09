Unbothered! Amelia Gray Hamlin walked in New York Fashion Week for the first time on Wednesday, September 8. Her appearance in the Bronx and Banco show came on the heels of her split from ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

“Look who’s walking in her first show for @NYFW,” Amelia’s mom, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, captioned an Instagram Story photo of her younger daughter, 20, getting into glam backstage. “And she’s closing the show!!” The starlet later shared videos of her runway walk — which took place on what appeared to be a rooftop space — via her own Instagram Stories.

One day prior, Life & Style confirmed the model and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, had split after less than a year together.

Scott was “heartbroken” and “desperately trying to win Amelia back” following the breakup, the source explained — however, her friends “are warning” Amelia “not to fall for his pleas.” Additionally, Lisa, 58, has become quite “unimpressed by Scott’s behavior” and thinks the DNA founder “deserves better.”

A second insider noted that Scott and Amelia’s romance “had been a little bumpy over recent months,” but the “straw that broke the camel’s back” came when Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima leaked alleged Instagram DMs between himself and the Flip it Like Disick star regarding the Poosh founder’s PDA with boyfriend Travis Barker during a trip to Italy.

“Yo, is this chick OK!??? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott’s alleged message read alongside a photo of Kourtney, 42, straddling the Blink-182 drummer, 45, on a boat. “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. P.S. I ain’t your bro,” Younes replied to the message before adding the caption, “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately,” to his Instagram Stories.

Courtesy of Amelia Hamlin/Instagram

“Scott for sure regrets messaging Younes, but the problem with social media is that you can’t turn back time,” the source explained. ​

Since the DMs were leaked, Amelia and Scott — who started dating in October 2020 — have been taking “space to figure out what they really want,” a third insider previously revealed to Life & Style. “It was Amelia’s decision. She wasn’t happy about the DM leak and needs time to reassess their relationship. She questions whether Scott still has feelings for Kourtney and doesn’t like the idea of being dragged into their feud.”