What went wrong? Scott Disick “wasn’t expecting” girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin “to dump him,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

According to the insider, the Talentless founder, 38, is “heartbroken” and “desperately trying to win her back.” However, friends of the 20-year-old “are warning” Amelia “not to fall for his pleas.” Moreover, the model’s mother, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality Lisa Rinna, is “unimpressed by Scott’s behavior” and feels that her daughter “deserves better.”

Amelia and Scott’s relationship “had been a little bumpy over recent months,” says the source, but the leaked DM scenario between the KUWTK alum and Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima “is the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

Amelia feels Scott “needs to grow up,” the insider adds. “He for sure regrets messaging Younes, but the problem with social media is that you can’t turn back time.”

“Yo, is this chick OK!??? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott’s alleged message read, referring to a photo of the Poosh.com founder straddling the Blink-182 drummer, 45, on a boat. On August 30, Younes, 28, took to Instagram to share an alleged DM from Scott calling out Kourtney, 45, and boyfriend Travis Barker for packing on the PDA during their recent trip to Venice, Italy

“Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. P.S. I ain’t your bro,” Younes replied, adding the caption, “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately,” to his Instagram Story.

As it stands, Scott, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with Kourtney, has yet to comment on the alleged DM. Even so, “he’s pissed” about her PDA with Travis, an additional insider dished to Life & Style. “He’s going around saying his ex should tone it down, and that it’s not a good look for the kids, who think it’s gross, to see them all over each like high school teenagers.”

Life & Style reached out to Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin’s teams for comment.