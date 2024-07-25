Suki Waterhouse

Bradley and Suki first began their high-profile romance in February 2013 and went red carpet official almost one year later. The relationship lasted until January 2015.

Suki got candid about her split from the actor in a July 2024 interview with British Vogue. “I really will say that I’m pretty strong at this point, but when something very public happens to you and the story behind it is dark and difficult, and you’re actually not doing well, and you can’t explain yourself to the world, that’s very isolating and disorientating,” she said. “It probably has taken a decade to work myself out and actually be able to have this expansion in my life.”

The Daisy Jones & the Six star was 21 years old when she began dating Bradley, who was 38 at the time. She explained that she believes heartbreak “always stays in you” and described her 20s as “pretty sadistic.”

“The love I experienced [then] was only ever a fetishization, and I think when you only get loved in that way, you only get punished,” Suki continued. “When you get into your 30s you’re almost instantly afforded a little bit more respect. It’s kind of delightful and shocking at the same time.”