See Bradley Cooper s A List Dating History From Irina Shayk to Gigi Hadid 231

Bradley Cooper’s Dating History Is Filled With A-Listers! Suki Waterhouse, Irina Shayk and More

Jul 25, 2024 6:11 pm·
His love is limitless! Bradley Cooper may have found the one with girlfriend Gigi Hadid, whom he started dating in October 2023. By December 2023, they had already grown “quite serious,” a source exclusively told Life & Style at the time.

Before his relationship with the model began, however, the Maestro actor had a history of dating A-list actresses and models, including Renée Zellweger, Suki Waterhouse and Zoë Saldaña. He was married once to Jennifer Esposito, and his romance with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk brought their daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper.

Through the years, Bradley also sparked dating rumors with a few people, such as Cameron Diaz, Olivia Wilde and Jennifer Lopez.

Are Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Dating?
 They’re Serious! Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s Relationship Updates After PDA Photos and More
