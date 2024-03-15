Five months into their romance, Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are ready to take the next step. No, not marriage — introducing their daughters! “Their kids are their first priority, and they’re itching to see if they can successfully blend their families as they plan a future together,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. But it’s not like they can just set a play date for Bradley’s 6-year-old, Lea, and Gigi’s daughter, Kai, 3.

“They’re having serious discussions, since at their ages, girls get attached very easily,” explains the insider. “They don’t want to see the girls hit it off only to pull the rug out from under them if their relationship doesn’t work out.” Lea and Kai aren’t the only ones to consider.

The source says 49-year-old Bradley’s model ex, Irina Shayk, has given her blessing. “She’s known Gigi for years and doesn’t have a problem with her being around her daughter or Lea meeting Kai.” Gigi’s ex, Zayn Malik, however, has been giving the 28-year-old some pushback. “He says it might be confusing for Kai,” says the insider. “But Gigi is doing what she thinks is right.”