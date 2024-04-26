Matty Healy’s mom, Denise Welch, weighed in on the release of Taylor Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which includes several songs speculated to be about her son.

“I wasn’t aware she had an album out at all,” Denise, 65, joked while appearing on Loose Women, a talk show in the U.K. “I haven’t heard anything about it.”

Her sarcastic response got a laugh from the show’s hosts and the actress eventually jumped in to add, “Anyway, I wish [Taylor] all the best.”

Taylor, 34, and Matty, 35, briefly dated in the spring of 2023 following her breakup from Joe Alwyn. Many songs on TTPD seem to reference the heartbreak she experienced after their relationship ended. “You tried to buy some pills from a friend of friends of mine, they just ghosted you, now you know what it feels like,” she sings on one track called “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” seemingly insinuating that Matty ended the romance unexpectedly and without a conversation.

Who Is Your Favorite Collaborator on Taylor Swift’s TTPD?

In the song’s chorus, she adds, “I don’t even want you back, I just want to know if rusting my sparkling summer was the goal.” Since the exes were together right before summer started, this lyric gives more insight into the song likely being about Matty.

Despite being heartbroken following back-to-back breakups, Taylor was on the road for her Eras tour all summer long in 2023. She sings about having to perform while being “miserable and nobody even knows” on the track “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

Getty

The song features lyrics like, “Cause I’m a real tough kid, I can handle my s–t, they said, ‘Baby, gotta fake it ‘til you make it,’ and I did,” and, “Breaking down, I hit the floor, all the pieces of me shattered as the crowd was chanting, ‘More!’”

Meanwhile, the singer has moved on with Travis Kelce, whom she started dating after he gave her a shout-out on his podcast in July 2023. When she released The Tortured Poets Department on April 19, the pop star confirmed that she had already moved on from the chapter that she sings about on the album.

“This period of the author’s life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up,” she shared. “There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed. And upon further reflection, a good number of them were self-inflicted. This writer is of the firm belief that our tears become holy in the form of ink on a page. Once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it.”

Matty also seems to be in a good place and had nothing but kind words when asked about the album on Wednesday, April 24. “I haven’t really listened to that much of it,” he admitted. “I’m sure it’s good.”