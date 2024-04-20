Taylor Swift Seemingly Shades Matty Healy's Style on TTPD

Taylor Swift’s newest album The Tortured Poets Department features plenty of references to her brief but intense fling with Matty Healy, but one line seems to specifically shade his style in “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.”

“Was any of it true? / Gazing at me starry eyed / In your Jehovah’s Witness suit / Who the f–k was that guy?” Taylor, 34, sings on the track.

Fans immediately pointed out that Matty, 35, often wears a simple black and white suit on stage while touring with his band, The 1975. Male members of the religion are required to wear a complete suit and tie. They’re also asked to keep the color choices simple to avoid “clothing that might draw attention to us by being showy,” according to JW.org.

Swifties have vigorously defended Taylor online for years, and many of them found the “Blank Space” singer’s lyrics shading Matty’s style to be hilarious.

“Don’t mind me I’m still in the ‘Jehovah’s witness suit’ lyric absolutely dying of laughter,” wrote one fan on X, while another added, “Still cackling at Jehovah’s Witness suit.”

Many people simply posted the lyric alongside a gif or a photo poking fun at the look.

Most of Taylor’s fans expected the tracks on The Tortured Poets Department to relive her relationship and subsequent heartbreak from her six year relationship with Joe Alwyn. Surprisingly, Matty was seemingly under just as much fire.

Roberto Ricciuti / Getty Images

Matty has been open about his struggles with addiction in the past, and his close family and friends were worried about the effect Taylor’s album might have on him. However, Us Weekly reported that he was “relieved” when he heard TTPD.

“Matty still thinks very highly of Taylor but we were all nervous about what she might have said on the album,” a source revealed to the publication in an article published on Friday, April 19. The insider also added that friends of Matty “couldn’t be happier.”

“Matty’s family knew about the relationship,” the source continued. “And they were worried that Taylor was going to rip him apart. Matty has struggled with life in the public eye, and he’s been doing really well, but the last thing that he needs is for every Swiftie in the world to think he’s a villain.”

The “Oh Caroline” singer’s aunt Debbie Dedes also weighed in on Matty’s reaction to Taylor’s new songs.

“He will not be surprised by the song,” Denise told The Daily Mail in an article published on Friday, April 19. “Him and her know what went on. “She writes about all her relationships, doesn’t she? I don’t think it will come as a shock to him at all. He’s very happy in his new relationship so I’m sure he will be focusing on that.”