Cher and Boyfriend AE Edwards Share Red Carpet Makeout in Cannes

Still going strong! Cher and boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards proved they’re so passionate about each other by having a makeout session on the red carpet of the 2024 amfAR gala in Cannes, France, on Thursday, May 23.

Cher, 78, was honored at the event and performed, while AE, 38, was there to support his girlfriend. The pair met at Paris Fashion Week in September 2022, and their romance began two months later.

The “Believe” singer looked stunning in a fitted black gown, while the music producer wore a buttoned-up white shirt and black suit. Cher revealed the couple has upcoming work plans together.

“He and I are gonna start a new album,” she told reporters on the red carpet. “We haven’t started yet. He’s going to produce it.” From their sizzling PDA, new music isn’t the only thing that has the pair excited these days.