These Stars Got Engaged in 2024 and Are Headed to the Chapel! Inside Celebrity Proposals

Some celebrities embarked on extreme resolutions at the start of 2024, while others decided to upgrade their relationship status to engaged. The year kicked off with The Golden Wedding on January 4, where Bachelor Nation’s Brayden Bowers also proposed to fianceé Christina Mandrell.

“I know that I want to spend the rest of my days with you,” the Bachelorette alum said before popping the big question at Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s wedding.

Love Is Blind alum Marshall Glaze also revealed that he got down on one knee before Christmas 2023 and is ready to say “I Do” to fiancée Chay Barnes.

