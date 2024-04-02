The Jersey Shore family is officially expanding once again! Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola announced her engagement to boyfriend Justin May on Monday, April 1, and clarified that it was “not an April Fool’s joke.”

Along with photos from the March 16 proposal, Sammi, 37, gushed on Instagram, “Life update: Fiancé. The easiest question I’ve ever answered.. happiest & luckiest girl in the world. I’ll love you forever and then some. #Futurewifey #Engaged. Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

In the gallery of images, Sammi also made sure to show off a closer look at her stunning engagement ring. The sparkler featured a round diamond stone atop a simple gold band.

sammisweetheart/Instagram

Justin, 35, also celebrated the exciting news with an Instagram post of his own. “She said yes! Can’t wait to Marry my best friend! Love you so much babe! Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you!”

Before she started dating Justin, Sammi was engaged to Christian Biscardi. The exes announced their engagement in 2019 after two years together. However, by the summer of 2021, they had split. After weeks of fan speculation about a breakup, the MTV star confirmed the news during an Instagram Q&A in July 2021, where she responded, “Yes,” when asked if she was single.

By November 2021, Sammi and Justin went public with their romance. Amid the “healthy” relationship, the reality star made her anticipated return to television on season 6 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2023. She is currently starring on season 7 of the show, which will feature her reunion with ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Sammi and Ronnie, 38, started dating during season 1 of the original Jersey Shore in 2009. They were together on and off before finally splitting for good in 2014. When the hit show came back as Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2018, Sammi opted not to take part in the reunion. However, with Ronnie leaving the show following legal troubles in 2021, Sammi eventually made her comeback.

Ronnie spent some time focusing on his mental health away from the public eye and made a brief return to Jersey Shore in 2023. However, Sammi was not present when he reunited with the rest of the cast. When the cameras started rolling on season 7, she came to terms with the fact that she’d probably have to come face-to-face with her ex.

“This person is part of the family,” Sammi explained in an interview. “At this point, he is just a coworker.”