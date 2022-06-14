Did she or didn’t she? Jersey Shore alum Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola has been praised by fans for keeping her “natural” look over the years, but did she get plastic surgery? Keep reading for everything we know about the MTV star going under the knife!

Did Sammi Giancola Get a Boob Job?

The Sweetheart Coast founder, who starred on Jersey Shore from 2009 to 2012, has undergone a breast augmentation, her plastic surgeon, Dr. Scott Newman, confirmed in July 2021.

“I love photos of happy patients,” the New York based surgeon captioned a selfie of Sammi via Instagram. He added hashtags for breast augmentation, breast implants and breast enlargements in the comment section.

The New Jersey native responded to the post by commenting a raising hands emoji.

While Sammi clearly isn’t hiding going under the knife, some fans speculated that she enhanced her cleavage again in June 2022. While promoting a self tanner on Instagram, the reality starlet appeared to be very busty as she talked about the product while wearing a cropped black tank top. She has not responded to rumors about getting a second boob job.

Did Sammi Giancola Get More Plastic Surgery?

Sammi seemingly hinted that she hasn’t undergone any other procedures like Botox or lip fillers. Fans have praised the brunette beauty for keeping her same look over the years, and it appears Sammi is thankful for the kind words!

“The fact that she’s the best looking from the show … no work done and so natural,” a follower on TikTok commented in May 2022, which Sammi “liked.”

Has Sammi Giancola Changed Since Jersey Shore?

The brunette beauty has definitely updated her look since she was fist-pumping on the shore more than 10 years ago. She now rocks much thicker eyebrows than she did back in the day. However, she still loves lining her eyes with black eyeliner on her top and bottom lids. Her every day look also includes concealer, bronzer, foundation and mascara.

“I love it. I feel like it works for me, it’s my go-to,” she said about her signature eyeliner look in a 2020 YouTube video.

It’s clear Sammi is a natural beauty. These days, she’s dating boyfriend Justin May after making their relationship Instagram official on Thanksgiving 2021. Prior to that, she got engaged to ex-fiancé Christian Biscardi in 2019, but she confirmed their breakup in July 2021. Christian was her first public romance after her 2014 split from Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, whom she met on Jersey Shore.