She Loves the Shore! Sammi Sweetheart’s Bikini and Swimsuit Photos Are Stunning

Jersey Shore alum Sammi “Sweetheart’ Giancola seems like she loves the beach! The former reality TV personality has shared many fun seaside pictures with her Instagram followers over the years — from beautiful oceanic views to simple beach outings with friends. And by the looks of it, she enjoys wearing stylish bikinis and swimsuits.

In August 2020, the New Jersey native shared a stunning photo of herself standing in the water wearing a dark green two-piece bathing suit and a hot pink cover.

“I don’t want summer to end,” she captioned the post at the time.

On multiple occasions though, Sammi has uploaded countless snapshots of scenic ocean and palm tree views.

“I can post sunrise/sunset pics daily,” she wrote via Instagram in January 2020 alongside a picturesque view of the sun setting atop the ocean. “This beautiful life makes me happy on the inside.”

After deciding against returning to the Jersey Shore franchise for its reboot series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Sammi was on the way to tie the knot with now-former fiancé Christian Biscardi and focus on other ventures. The former pair — who started dating in 2017 — got engaged in March 2019. After postponing their nuptials due to the COVID-19 pandemic, breakup speculation started swirling once both Sammi and Christian had deleted photos of each other from their respective Instagram accounts.

The MTV alum addressed split rumors in a July 2021 Q&A TikTok video, confirming that they decided to call it quits.

“Are you coming back to Jersey Shore? No. Are you single? Yes. Are you happy? YESSS!” the caption that Sammi shared read at the time.

Although she expressed how much happier she was, Sammi faced some online scrutiny after her split. In April 2022, an Instagram commenter wrote, ‘C’mon Sammi ‘Keep a Man’ Sweetheart” under her post at the time. Sammi didn’t hold back in her response.

“‘Keep a man’ how bout no — def not ’staying’ with someone not worthy [sic],” the Sweetheart Styles founder clapped back.

Now, Sammi is living her best life out of the public eye by expanding her business, growing her YouTube channel and promoting fitness practices with her social media followers. She even found a new man — Justin May — and has been dating him since they went Instagram official in November 2021.

Scroll through the gallery to see Sammi’s best bikini pictures!