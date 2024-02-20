Did Alabama Barker Get Plastic Surgery? Transformation Pics

Alabama Barker, the daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler, is following in her parents’ footsteps in the industry as a musician and social media personality.

But the young woman has received attention for more than just her future contributions to the entertainment industry. She has also raised questions about whether she had already undergone plastic surgery at her young age.

However, Alabama shut down rumors once and for all on February 16, 2024, replying to an Instagram comment speculating she had gone under the knife that she was “natural,” aside from lip filler.

“Accept the fact I’m naturally beautiful,” the rising star concluded her message.

