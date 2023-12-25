Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s Son Rocky Baby [Photos]

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker slowly introduced their son, Rocky Thirteen, to fans after the Hulu star gave birth on November 1. More than one month after welcoming their baby boy, Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer shared the first photos of their little one.

“ROCKY,” Kourtney and Travis captioned their joint Instagram post on December 23. Although the parents didn’t fully debut their son’s face, they included sweet pictures of his tiny feet and side profile.

Days later, the POOSH founder gave fans a sneak-peek of Rocky’s Christmas Eve outfit – and it was too darling!

Keep scrolling to see photos of Kourtney and Travis’ son, Rocky Thirteen.