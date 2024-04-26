Kylie Jenner Shuts Down Timothee Chalamet Pregnancy Rumors: Photos

Kylie Jenner shut down ​the pregnancy rumors about her and boyfriend Timothée Chalamet that were circulating on social media by flaunting her very flat stomach in photos via Instagram.

The pictures show Kylie, 26, modeling different styles of jeans from her clothing line, Khy. The mom of two has her shirt lifted in each photo showing off her taut tummy and leaving no room for speculation regarding whether she was expanding her family once again.

Rumors that Kylie was pregnant with Timothée’s baby whipped fans into a frenzy after comedian Daniel Tosh made the claims during the April 2 episode of his podcast, “Tosh Show.”

“Here’s something crazy,” Daniel, 48, told listeners. “I went to the grocery store in Malibu, and I was talking to an employee there. I try to avoid it but I was talking to this guy, and I said, ‘Why were you guys closed yesterday?’ He goes, ‘Well, I’m not supposed to discuss it, but Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the show, was filming their season finale here yesterday.”

“Spoiler alert, this is for the upcoming season of the show,” the comedian continued. “This is the big season finale. This random grocery store person is telling me that they rented out the entire store, shut it down, and then, they acted like they were grocery shopping.”

Daniel added he was told that the alleged scene that was filmed showed “Kylie [revealing] that she’s pregnant with Timothée’s kid.”

However, the “Tosh Show” host added that even he wasn’t confident that what he was told was true.

“This might not be true,” he warned. “I am not verifying anything. This is what an employee at a grocery store in Malibu told me.”

Multiple outlets reported that the rumors weren’t true and Us Weekly confirmed the false claims on April 2.

Kylie inadvertently reignited the pregnancy rumors after she was spotted wearing a baggy tracksuit at her aunt’s funeral. Many believed the outfit choice was an effort to hide a baby bump.

Whispers that Kylie and the Dune star were dating began in April 2023 after the blind gossip account Deux Moi shared a screenshot of text messages saying that the two were an item after they were seen together at a Fashion Week event three months prior.

Photos of the two began popping up on social media in the following months and in September 2023, Kylie and Timothée confirmed their romance. The couple packed on the PDA at U.S. Open tournament and they still looked smitten with one another when they attended the Golden Globe Awards together in January 2024.