While many celebrities have praised Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship, Jana Kramer admitted that she’s not a fan of the high-profile romance.

“He reminds me of my ex,” Jana, 40, said about Travis, 34, during the Monday, May 6, episode of her “Whine Down” podcast, referencing ex-husband Mike Caussin.

The former couple tied the knot in 2015, and dealt with several public cheating scandals before they divorced in 2021.

Not only did Jana admit that Travis reminds her of Mike, 37, but she also said she has an issue with the public attention surrounding the relationship. “It just feels a little corny, cheesy. It just feels like he’s loving the attention,” the One Tree Hill alum said about Travis.

Jana said she initially “loved” Taylor, 34, and Travis’ romance, though has started to view the Kansas City Chiefs athlete in a different light as the media coverage has grown. “Honestly, the Super Bowl thing rubbed me kind of the wrong way – the aggression there,” she said, referencing when Travis screamed and pushed coach Andy Reid during the championship game in February.

“And then I’ve just kind of heard things that I don’t love. But again, I just want everyone to be happy is what I’ll default to. I don’t know, it’s something about him that reminds me of my ex that just rubs me the wrong way,” the “I Got the Boy” singer continued.

She then noted that Travis always seems “drunk” when she sees media coverage of him. “Every time I’ve ever seen a video he’s just always drunk,” she claimed, though didn’t specify the instances she was talking about. “And I hope she doesn’t go on that. I see her drinking more now, like the company you keep.”

Taylor and Travis have been dating since summer 2023, and they confirmed their romance that September when the “Enchanted” singer attended her first Chiefs game.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

While she regularly attended his games and he traveled to see her international Eras tour concerts, the couple has been spotted on several date nights and vacations during their breaks. Meanwhile, Taylor and Travis even packed on the PDA when they attended Coachella in April.

Despite having their fair share of critics, a source previously told Life & Style that the “So High School” singer loves that she and Travis can be physically affectionate in public. “Taylor’s a free spirit and with Travis she can let her hair down,” ​the insider exclusively shared. “The fact that Travis stood in the crowd with her at Coachella and was so nice to the fans really impressed her.”