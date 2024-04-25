Taylor Swift Is ‘Really Impressed’ by Travis Kelce’s PDA

Starry-eyed and smitten! During eight months of whirlwind dating, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have resembled lovestruck teens, complete with handheld strolls and overt PDA. The pair were true-to-form at Coachella in Indio, California, the weekend of April 13. The Grammy winner and the NFL star, both 34, were spotted smooching and embracing among the packed festival crowd — and a source ​exclusively tells Life & Style Taylor still can’t get enough of Travis’ out-loud love.

“Taylor’s a free spirit and with Travis she can let her hair down,” says ​the source. “The fact that Travis stood in the crowd with her at Coachella and was so nice to the fans really impressed her.”

Their prom queen/high school football star dynamic is a 180 from Tay’s six-year romance with privacy-minded Joe Alwyn. “Taylor had mixed feelings about Joe’s aversion to PDA,” notes the source of the actor. “Taylor can be herself with Travis, which is so refreshing.”

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Their relationship is about to be tested again as the Eras Tour resumes May 9 in Paris. While Travis has vowed to fly in to cheer her on, the source says they’ve set some ground rules to keep things going: “Lots of FaceTime and no more than 10 days without seeing each other. Either he’ll fly to her or they’ll meet somewhere romantic,” says the source. “It’ll be tough, but Taylor and Travis want to make it work.”