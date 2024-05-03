The Golden Bachelor alum Kathy Swarts revealed that she will only date divorced men, explaining that she wants a partner who has been married before.

“I’ve dated a few men that have never been married and honestly, I won’t do that again,” Kathy, 70, said during the Wednesday, May 1, episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour” podcast. “[They’re] incredibly selfish, because it’s always been about them.”

However, she said she’s more open minded when it comes to dating men without kids. “But not having children, you never know, there might be a reason they didn’t have children if they were married,” Kathy explained. “So that doesn’t bother me as much. But I won’t [date someone who hasn’t been married].”

Fans first got to know Kathy when she competed for Gerry Turner’s heart during season 1 of The Golden Bachelor. While their love wasn’t meant to be, she was supportive of Gerry, 72, amid his engagement to Theresa Nist.

Kathy was among the debut season’s contestants to attend Theresa, 70, and Gerry’s wedding in January. Meanwhile, she also weighed in when the pair confirmed their plans to divorce in April during a joint appearance on Good Morning America.

“We all feel like we want to know more we should know more, they owe us more,” she said about the split during the April 19 episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour” podcast, which she cohosts with Susan Noles.

Kathy then stated that it’s no one’s business to know why the couple decided to call it quits. “I think that what they did had to be so hard publicly, to do it all publicly and you know, for that, I admire their courage,” she continued.

“These two did something very different than most people do,” Kathy added about Gerry and Theresa. “They met in public, they dated in public, they got engaged in public, they got married in public and they’re now getting divorced in public.”

The reality star later pointed out that Gerry and Theresa didn’t have the opportunity to get to know each other well before their engagement, adding that The Golden Bachelor was filmed in a shorter amount of time than other Bachelor Nation shows.

“Everybody had less time together to get to know everyone and then you know, they didn’t get to see each other very much,” she said. “It was really like, it was like speed dating. And maybe they regret what they did — clearly it didn’t work out — but let’s just let them live.”

After the news of their split was announced, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that it was never Gerry’s goal to find love on the show. “His real goal was to set himself up as a Hollywood player and be rich and famous,” the source revealed. “He never had any interest in finding a bride or in the feelings of the women he courted on the show.”