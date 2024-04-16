The Golden Bachelor’s Theresa Nist “saw” Gerry Turner’s “red flags” before they announced their divorce, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

“He lied about not being in a relationship after his first wife passed, which he only admitted to when the woman came forward,” the source exclusively tells Life & Style about Gerry, 72.

While Theresa, 70, eventually started having concerns about her now-estranged husband, the insider says “it was too late” and she “was already head over heels in love.”

“It was a huge waste of time and it broke her heart, but she’ll get over it,” the source continues. “Theresa is definitely better off without him.”

Who Do You Want to See as the Next Golden Bachelor?

Fans watched Gerry and Theresa get engaged during the season 1 finale in November 2023, and they wasted no time when they tied the knot in January.

Despite seeming madly in love, their relationship got off to a rough start when one of Gerry’s exes came forward with claims about their secret relationship in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. The woman – who used the pseudonym Carolyn – claimed she dated Gerry for several years after his late wife, Toni, died in 2017. Gerry quickly faced backlash after he was accused of not representing himself truthfully on the show, with many insisting he acted as if he hadn’t dated anyone since Toni’s death.

Gerry and Theresa – who announced their plans to divorce on April 12 – insisted that the scandal had nothing to do with their split while appearing on Good Morning America. Instead, they said they were calling it quits because neither of them wanted to move away from their families.

“We looked at home after home, but we never got to the point where we made that decision,” Theresa said about their plans to find a house together, which never came to fruition.

Gerry added that they’re both “dedicated” to their families, which made it difficult for them to move to another state. “So we look at these conversations and we both think it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart,” the former reality star explained.

However, another source exclusively told Life & Style that Gerry “wanted out” of his marriage with Theresa. “Yes, families and distance played a part, but Theresa really loved Gerry,” the source added on April 12. “She wanted to work at it more than him.”

Disney/John & Joseph Photography

Three days after they confirmed their split, Theresa broke her silence on the matter by thanking fans for their support in a statement.

“To everyone who has expressed love, support and kindness to me I thank you from the bottom of my heart. You are all such wonderful human beings. It means the world to me that you took the time to reach out to me, whether in person, on the phone, by text or by direct message. You are all so kind to do so,” she wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 15. “For everyone else who is confused and angry and who does not understand, please try to find it in your heart to understand and to try a little kindness. Not just for me but for the world and for everyone you encounter.”