Gerry Turned to ‘The Golden Bachelor’ for Love

The dad of two eventually turned to reality TV to try his hand at love once more, but Gerry said that it wasn’t an easy decision.

“I had some concerns at first that maybe if [Toni] were here looking over my shoulder, that she wouldn’t think positively about it,” Gerry said to USA Today in a September 2023 interview. “But I was reminded of all the conversations that we had, that when one of us passed we wanted and hoped the other one, the survivor, would go through the process of grieving, but still find happiness in life.”

Nevertheless, fans tuned in every week to watch Gerry date a number of wonderful women, many of whom captured the hearts of viewers.