Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Are Moving

Gerry Turner and fiancée Theresa Nist are ready to relocate and move in together after they got engaged during The Golden Bachelor finale on Thursday, November 30. The first senior citizen Bachelor gushed that “fate” played a part in their upcoming big move.

“For the last couple of years, when my family gets together, I’ve talked about moving to South Carolina, and it’s an idea I’ve toyed with. And then in conversation with Theresa, a private moment, she’s saying, ‘Well, yeah, my son lives near Charleston in South Carolina,’” Gerry, 72, told People on Friday, December 1.

“And all of a sudden it’s like, there’s a big problem that is gone,” he continued, noting, “The issue of compromising on where to live and how to reconcile families and all of that is, it’s no longer an issue.”

The restauranteur currently lives in Indiana while Theresa, 70, resides in New Jersey. Although they are ready to live under the same roof, the couple has to check some items off of their real estate list.

“We’ve had conversations and we’ve narrowed it down to a time window, but that’s always in flux,” Gerry revealed to the publication. “We have two homes to sell. We have other events that we’re going to have to deal with and so forth.”

The ABC reality stars have a full plate on their hands as they’re set to tie the knot in a live televised wedding in January. Gerry and Theresa shared the exciting news during the season finale and gave fans a sneak peek into their plans the following day. In fact, the couple’s kids are lending a helping hand with the nuptials.

“My daughter, she’s seen a million weddings and she is incredible. She’s put together the vision board,” Theresa gushed to People on December 1. “She’s asking me, ‘Do you like this? Do you like this?’ And I go, ‘Wow, okay, I don’t even have to do this. This is awesome.’ She’s handling it pretty much.”

The Golden Bachelor winner shared daughter Jen Woolston and son Tommy Nist with late husband William “Bill” Nist. Gerry also has two kids, daughters Angie Wagner and Jenny Young, whom he shared with his late wife, Toni.

Theresa will even have her grandchildren involved in the wedding ceremony.

“All of my six grandsons will be involved and we want to have Henry as the ring bearer. And we’re going to have my sisters — they don’t know this — as flower girls,” she revealed. “They’re older. They should be thrilled with that.”