Which Love Island Season 6 Couples Are Still Together? Relationships Outside the Fiji Villa

No, that wasn’t an earthquake – there was just a cultural shift after the premiere of Love Island USA season 6. Viewers were captivated by the starting 11 singles who entered the villa and each bombshell made a splash throughout the season.

From love triangles to recouplings and finger food action, five couples rose to the top, leading Serena Page and Kordell Beckham, Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi, JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez and Kendall Washington and Nicole Jacky to the finals.

The lovers are out of the villa and everyone wants to know which couples are still together.