Kendall Washington was an OG islander who was unlucky in Love Island U.S.A. until bombshell Nicole Jacky entered the Fiji villa. Despite the ups and downs in their romantic connection, the pair persevered and made it to the season 6 finale, which aired in July 2024.

Fans are curious if the fourth place couple is still together after proclaiming their love for each other in the season’s final episode.

What Challenges Did Kendall and Nicole Face in the ‘Love Island U.S.A.’ Villa?

Nicole entered the villa alongside Andrea Carmona during episode 6 of Love Island U.S.A. At the time, Kendall had explored a connection with Hannah Smith, but his spark with the Sacramento, California, native quickly surpassed it.

Their relationship was tested when U.K. bombshell Miguel Harichi walked into the villa and asked the former bottle service waitress on a date.

Despite her physical attraction to Miguel, Nicole quickly realized her connection was stronger with the Texas native and the pair remained coupled up throughout the season — even during the dreaded relationship test, Casa Amor.

“Looking back at the moment we first met, still gives me the chills,” Kendall expressed his love for Nicole during the July 21, 2024, finale episode. “When I heard the sound of your high heels getting closer to me, you then took my blindfold off me. Until this day, I have never laid eyes on something so beautiful.”

In return, Nicole, who had been previously afraid of saying “I love you,” finally told Kendall the three words he had been waiting to hear.

“You are truly my favorite person. You are this aura and energy to you, that is so contagious to be around. The understanding and support you’ve given me since we’ve met, is something I’ve never experienced,” she tearfully told him. “I’m going to keep you and hold on to you for as long as you let me. I’m in love with you, Kendall.”

Peacock

Are ‘Love Island U.S.A.’ Stars Kendall and Nicole Still Together?

Kendall and Nicole are likely still together as they told host Ariana Madix after the finale that they planned on reuniting in their hometowns after leaving Fiji.

“She’s gonna come see me in Dallas, like we have a lot to plan in regards to all these espresso martinis we’re going to drink, the people we’re gonna see,” Kendall told the Vanderpump Rules star. Meanwhile, Nicole added, “But also, we’re gonna come to the reunion.”

The pair also follow each other on social media, which is a good sign Kendall and Nicole are still together.

“It’s not far. It’s good that she lives in California because I have a lot of family there — my sister and my mom are in California. So it’s a win-win situation when I go there, I get to see Nicole and I also get to see my family,” Kendall told Us Weekly about the long distance romance plans after the finale on July 23, 2024. “I know my family eventually wants me to move back to California so my mom, specifically, is excited that Nicole is from there.”

When Does the ‘Love Island U.S.A.’ Season 6 Reunion Air?

Fans will get an update on Kendall and Nicole’s relationship during the season 6 reunion special hosted by Ariana, premiering on Peacock on August 19, 2024.