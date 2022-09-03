Which ‘Love Island U.S.A.’ Season 4 Couples Are Still Together? See Whose Love Survived After the Show

Another summer has ended in the Love Island U.S.A. villa. Following a 38-episode run on Peacock, Timmy Pandolfi and Zeta Morrison were crowned the Love Island U.S.A. season 4 winners on the finale. And while it was a summer of love, keep reading to find out which Love Island U.S.A. couples are still together following their reality TV stint.

A day one OG couple, Zeta immediately knew the New York native was her type and took a risk stepping forward for him on the series premiere in July 2022.

“I’ve said it so many times, but I felt this spiritual push … I’m actually shocked, but I was like, in my soul, I was just like ‘This is my boy.’ He’s going to pick me back,” the U.K. bombshell shared with In Touch exclusively following the finale in August 2022. “This feeling, I have no idea what it was, there was this push right on my shoulders. I feel myself about to tip over and I was like, ‘I need to step forward. Just do it like with your gut, your gut has never failed you.’ And so I just, I did it.”

“When I met Zeta, initially I knew within that first week, like this was special,” Timmy added. “And like, even when I did veer off and, and got to know Bria, like the fact that that connection was so strong in my head, still with Zeta, I was able to realize, yes, like there’s something here with Bria, a little something here, but what I had with Zeta is just weighing more.”

While Timmy and Zeta found their romantic connection on the hot summer series, there were other islanders who found their perfect match outside the villa.

Jared Hassim and Kat Gibson didn’t realize until after Casa Amor that their strongest connection was in each other. While Jared returned from the relationship test with Chanse Corbi on his arm, he realized Kat was the one for him when she returned to the villa solo and confessed her feelings. However, it wouldn’t last long as, after a shocking elimination, Jared was sent home. Kat ultimately decided to end her time on the show and agreed to leave the villa with him.

Returning to give viewers an update on the Love Island U.S.A. reunion, Jared revealed the brunette beauty already had dinner with his mom and he asked her to be his girlfriend.

