The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner developed a quick connection with Theresa Nist, and she landed in the final two of the show’s inaugural season, but what does she do for work when she’s not wooing a potential husband on reality TV?​

What ​Is Theresa Nist’s Net Worth?

Theresa has a net worth between $500,000 and $1 million, according to multiple reports.

How Does The Golden Bachelor’s Theresa Nist Make Money?

Theresa made her money by working as a financial service professional for Tomorrow’s Financial Services, Inc., otherwise known as TFS Securities.

“Theresa began her career by trading her own account successfully, which gave her a great love of and appreciation for the markets. Theresa subsequently took key positions with Datek Online, Stifel Nicolaus and MetLife Securities, where she served as the manager of a large call center,” explained her bio on the company’s website.

Before the New Jersey native worked for TFS, she made money on the stock market as a day trader. On November 25, 2023, Theresa revealed on Instagram that her stock market knowledge was self-taught.

“At 46 years old, I developed a passion for the stock market. I went to the library and read every book I could find on stocks and the markets. I also started watching CNBC and listening to Bloomberg. In fact, I interned for a short while at CNBC,” The Golden Bachelor finalist wrote. “I bought three stocks in solid companies that I planned on holding forever. I probably would have been better off if I had held them, collecting their dividends all these years, but trading every day was much more appealing to me (far more exciting). It was like playing chess where you had to be about 10 moves ahead of your opponent. I started writing down what I was observing, what was actually moving the markets. I wound up writing three journals. They helped me tremendously in understanding what actually moved stocks. I no longer daytrade, but I do remain in the industry with a great company, holding a position that I love, working with people I love.”

Does Theresa Nist Get Paid a Salary on ‘The Golden Bachelor’?

Similar to The Golden Bachelor’s predecessors, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, the contestants on the shows do not get paid a salary. Theresa and the other women on the show were responsible for providing their own makeup and wardrobe while they appeared on the series. However, the star of each season, like Gerry, gets paid for their time on show in addition to being provided a wardrobe, hairstylist and more.