Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner and wife Theresa Nist revealed shocking news three months after tying the knot in their televised wedding. The couple is divorcing and confirmed the news less than an hour before they discussed the news in an interview on Good Morning America.

“We’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Gerry, 72, said in the GMA interview. When host Juju Chang asked the pair if they were getting divorced, they confirmed the news.

They made the decision after realizing that they couldn’t agree on where to live. “The thing that strikes me the most and in our conversations it’s been how dedicated both of us are to our families,” Gerry continued. “So we look at these situations and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart.”

Gerry and Theresa met during season 1 of The Golden Bachelor, which aired in September 2023. The financial services professional not only received Gerry’s final rose, but she also got a fabulous Neil Lane diamond ring at the end of their journey on the show.

Shortly after they went public with their engagement, Gerry and Theresa revealed that they were planning to pack up and move to Charleston, South Carolina. The restauranter lives in Indiana while Theresa resides in New Jersey with her family

“For the last couple of years, when my family gets together, I’ve talked about moving to South Carolina, and it’s an idea I’ve toyed with. And then in conversation with Theresa, a private moment, she’s saying, ‘Well, yeah, my son lives near Charleston in South Carolina,’” Gerry told People in a story published on December 1, 2023. “And all of a sudden it’s like, there’s a big problem that is gone. The issue of compromising on where to live and how to reconcile families and all of that is, it’s no longer an issue.”

However, their plans to relocate were put on hold as their focus was to walk down the aisle at their wedding at La Quinta Resort in La Quinta, California. Gerry and Theresa exchanged vows on January 4 surrounded by a mass of Bachelor Nation stars and fans were able to watch the televised wedding on ABC.

Once they became Mr. and Mrs., it was time for planning once again, this time, for their romantic honeymoon.

“Having so much fun planning and dreaming about our honeymoon in May to Italy,” Theresa wrote via Instagram in January. “Flying into Rome, spending a few days in Tuscany and then heading down to Sorrento and the Amalfi coast. I’ve been to Italy twice, once when I was 18, and again to visit my daughter when she studied abroad there. I can’t wait to experience it with Gerry!”

April kicked off with news that Gerry and Theresa were still living separately after their nuptials. TMZ reported the news and claimed there were no signs of trouble in their marriage. The two have also made a handful of public appearances together like The Bachelor: After the Final Rose taping in March and attended a Disney + event the following month.

On Wednesday, April 10, a source exclusively dished to Life & Style why Gerry and Theresa are not starting their marriage in a house of their own.

“The problem is, Theresa can’t just pick up and leave her job, and she has family in New Jersey. Initially, they thought Gerry could move in with her but that didn’t happen,” the insider explained. “For the time being they’re staying put in their separate states, but they don’t seem to mind. They’re still working out the logistics. Theresa’s planning a visit to see Gerry this month and they FaceTime and text. They’re clearly set in their ways, but they’re still very much in love.”