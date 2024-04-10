It’s been three months since their splashy televised wedding, but Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner and his final rose recipient, Theresa Nist, still haven’t merged their lives. A source exclusively tells Life & Style the retired restaurateur, 72, is still living at his lake house in Indiana, while Theresa, 70, continues to reside at home in New Jersey, where she works as a compliance officer. “The problem is, Theresa can’t just pick up and leave her job, and she has family in New Jersey,” says the insider. “Initially, they thought Gerry could move in with her but that didn’t happen.”

Also on hold are plans to move to Charleston, South Carolina. In 2023, Gerry revealed that the pair had discussed buying a home there because it was close to Theresa’s son and grandchildren. “All of a sudden it’s like, there’s a big problem that is gone,” he said at the time. “The issue of compromising on where to live and how to reconcile families and all of that is, it’s no longer an issue.”

As they hammer out where to live, the couple prioritize quality time when they’re together, going on dinner dates and shopping trips, spending cozy nights in watching The Bachelor and planning their upcoming Italian honeymoon. “For the time being they’re staying put in their separate states, but they don’t seem to mind,” says the insider. “They’re still working out the logistics. Theresa’s planning a visit to see Gerry this month and they FaceTime and text. They’re clearly set in their ways, but they’re still very much in love.”