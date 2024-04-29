Travis Kelce seemed to have the ultimate cheerleader by his side when he competed in a charity golf tournament on Sunday, April 28. A video making the rounds on social media appears to show Taylor Swift in the background of a short clip that features the NFL star.

In the video, a blonde woman wearing a purple dress can be seen clapping, and fans are convinced it’s Taylor, 34. The pop star was in Las Vegas with Travis, 34, for the gala that accompanied the golf tournament on April 27. Thrown by Patrick Mahomes’ The 15 and Mahomies Foundation, the charity event raised money to support “initiatives that focus on health, wellness, [and] communities in need of resources and other charitable causes.”

During the event, Travis, 34, took the stage to auction off tickets to Taylor’s Eras tour, which sold for $80,000. He referred to the singer as his “significant other,” and she was in the crowd waving a towel around with the other attendees during the auction.

Who Is Your Favorite Collaborator on Taylor Swift’s TTPD?

Following the event, Travis hit the town in Vegas and partied at the club with Kygo until the early hours of the morning. His A-list girlfriend did not appear to join him for the afterparty. She is currently preparing for the upcoming European leg of her Eras tour, which kicks off in Paris on May 9.

Taylor released her album The Tortured Poets Department on April 19 and admitted that the overwhelming response to the record has made her even more excited to get back on the road. In an Instagram post celebrating the 2.6 million copies of the album that were sold, she gushed, “I was already so fired up to get back to the tour but you doing THIS?? May 9th can’t come soon enough.”

Many fans are convinced that the “Blank Space” hitmaker will be adding a section to her tour setlist that features songs from TTPD. The speculation began after Taylor posted a YouTube Shorts video with behind-the-scenes rehearsal footage and eagle-eyed Swifties noticed some props that hadn’t been used in the past, including a white microphone and top hats.

Travis is speculated to be the inspiration behind two songs on the record called “The Alchemy” and “So High School.” However, a majority of the album was seemingly written before the two got together during summer 2023.

The couple’s relationship began after Travis attended the Eras tour and subsequently gave Taylor a shout-out on his “New Heights” podcast. Once she caught wind of this, she reached out, and the rest is history. “She told me exactly what was going on,” the NFL star previously revealed. “And how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out.”