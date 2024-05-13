Travis Barker Celebrates Mother's Day With Rare Rocky Photos

Can’t take the cuteness! Travis Barker celebrated wife Kourtney Kardashian’s first Mother’s Day as mom to Rocky Thirteen Barker by sharing rare photos of the Poosh founder with their son on Instagram.

The Blink-182 drummer, 48, took to the social media site on Sunday, May 12, to share a carousel of never-before-seen pics of Kourtney, 45, and Rocky, 6 months. The first adorable snap showed the mom of four standing in her dining room as she held her infant son, who wore a gray bunny onesie. The next photo showed Kourt and Rocky twinning in all-white ensembles. One pic showed Rocky’s tiny bare toes, while another captured his legs sticking out of a stroller. Travis also included a sweet photo of Kourtney and Rocky taking a nap together. Rocky’s face was not visible in any of the photos.

Travis Barker/Instagram

“Happy Mother’s Day to my best friend and partner. Our children are so lucky to have you. Thank you for filling our home with love, laughter, and joy. I love you forever and ever my wife,” the musician captioned his post.

In addition to Rocky, Kourtney is a mom to kids Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. She is also a stepmom to Travis’ kids, Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, whom he shares with ex Shanna Moakler. Travis is also a stepdad to daughter Atiana, 25, whom Shanna, 49, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Kourtney and Travis welcomed baby Rocky on November 1, 2023. However, they did not share any photos of their son until more than one month later, posting the first set of images on December 22, 2023. The snaps featured mom, dad and baby snuggled on the floor in matching black outfits as they introduced Rocky to the world. They avoided showing Rocky’s face, although Kourt and Travis have not addressed their reasons for doing so. The couple has slowly been showing more photos of Rocky ever since.

Following their son’s birth, a source exclusively told Life & Style that the Kardashians star was “so in love” with Rocky.

Travis Barker/Instagram

“There hasn’t been one minute when she hasn’t thanked her lucky stars that her baby is here and healthy,” the insider added of Kourtney, who experienced a frightening pregnancy complication in September 2023 when she had to undergo emergency fetal surgery.

“Kourtney is just going to lie low for a very long time and soak in all the baby time,” the source added.