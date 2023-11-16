He’s arrived! On November 4, news broke that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had recently welcomed their first child together, a son, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA. The baby boy’s name? Rocky 13.

“Kourtney is so in love,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style, noting the reality star and her drummer husband were seen driving away from the hospital in a Range Rover on November 7. “There hasn’t been one minute when she hasn’t thanked her lucky stars that her baby is here and healthy.”

Hunkering Down

The couple, who wed in 2022, conceived naturally after unsuccessfully undergoing fertility treatments. But not everything was smooth sailing. In September, doctors had to perform emergency fetal surgery on the Poosh founder, 44, to save their little one’s life. Weeks later, she was placed on bed rest.

Kourtney’s plan after she finally gave birth? To “[not] leave the house for the first 40 days,” she told Vogue in October, so that she and her little one become “super-connected.”

“Kourtney is just going to lie low for a very long time and soak in all the baby time,” says the source of the famed co-sleeper, who already coparents kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex-beau Scott Disick, 40. “She has a lot of help, but she’s doing all the late nights and early mornings herself.”

The cozy nest Kourtney has created in Calabasas, California, gets frequent pop-ins from the kids Travis, 47, shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 48: Landon, 20, Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24. “They’re all visiting nonstop,” says the source, “and seeing if Kourt needs anything.”

For the holidays, the whole crew will likely decamp to the Kardashian beauty’s $12 million home in Palm Springs, California, where mom Kris Jenner, 68, and sister Kylie Jenner, 26, also own houses. “She’s set up a whole nursery there, too,” reveals the source. “Kourtney loves being on the golf course and having her family right next door.”

No matter where they go, though, baby No. 4 will be Kourtney’s focus. “She hasn’t experienced the newborn stage for a really long time and loves being back in it,” says the source, “counting his little toes, kissing his tiny cheeks and just being in awe of him all day. She wants to stay in a bubble with her son.”

Parenthood is all the sweeter this time around with Travis by her side, says the source: “Kourtney feels happy and settled.”