Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s baby is finally here! The little boy arrived on November 1, and the couple picked out a very unusual name with a unique meaning.

What Is Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Baby’s Name?

The couple named their son Rocky Thirteen Barker, according to a birth certificate obtained by The Blast on Thursday, November 16. The little one was born at Los Angeles’ Cedars Sinai Medical Center, where Kourtney gave birth to her three children she shares with ex Scott Disick.

There had been several hints along the way about the baby’s name. During Kourtney and Travis’ September baby shower, a “wishing tree” was seen and one of the notes hanging on it read, “May baby Rocky have the most … life filled with love, happiness.”

Rocky seems to be a tribute to Travis’ rock star career as a member of the trio Blink-182. As for “Thirteen,” the number is considered unlucky by some but the Halloween loving pair seem to be fans of things others may consider spooky.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

How Did Kourtney Kardashian Announce Her Pregnancy?

Fans of Kourt and Travis have been waiting for this day ever since The Kardashians star announced her pregnancy via Instagram on June 16, 2023. As seen in the video Kourt shared, she surprised her husband with the news at a Blink-182 concert. As Travis drummed with the band on stage, Kourt stood in the audience with a “Travis, I’m pregnant” sign held high — a nod to Blink-182’s “All the Small Things” music video, where another woman holds up a similar sign. Travis jumped into the crowd to hug his wife in celebration.

“Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan,” the reality star captioned a photo of Travis “drumming” on her baby bump two days later.

One week later, on June 24, Kourtney shared footage from their rock ‘n’ roll-themed gender reveal party. Kourt sat in her husband’s lap as he played a drumroll and cannons shot blue confetti into the air.

“Little drummer boy coming soon,” she shared alongside a photo from the event a few days later.

How Many Kids Do Kourtney and Travis Have?

In addition to their little drummer boy, Kourtney and Travis have a blended family with children from their previous relationships. Kourtney shares Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott, while Travis shares teens Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The musician is also close with Shanna’s oldest daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, whom she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

While their families have blended seamlessly, Kourtney and Travis were thrilled to welcome their first child together after a long journey with IVF, which they quit before Kourtney became pregnant.

“They’re calling it their miracle baby,” a source told Life & Style in June. “Kourtney is healthy, and her doctors say everything looks fine. She and Travis feel so blessed and grateful.”