Kourtney Kardashian Proudly Flaunts Bare Bump Amid 4th Pregnancy: Photos

Travis, she’s glowing! Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Kourtney Kardashian is not afraid to flaunt her growing baby bump amid her fourth pregnancy.

“Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan,” the reality star shared via Instagram alongside a series of photos just days after announcing her pregnancy to the world. The photos showed Kourtney in a black bodysuit backstage with husband Travis Barker following his performance with his band, Blink-182.

Earlier that night, Kourtney held up a sign that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant” while rocking out in the crowd, paying homage to a moment from his band’s “All the Small Things” music video.

“Hey Travis, you got an announcement!” bandmate Mark Hoppus shouted during the show after spotting the Poosh founder among the fans. “We’ve got an announcement that somebody’s d—k still works! Let’s hear it for Travis … somebody’s having a baby!”

While the couple has yet to reveal their due date, they had previously been open about their journey to conceive following their May 2022 nuptials.

“Every day, Travis is like, ‘You’re perfect,’” the Lemme founder gushed during an October 2022 episode of The Kardashians after revealing that she gained 20 pounds while undergoing fertility treatments. “If I make one complaint, he’s like, ‘You’re perfect. You’re so fine … You’ve never been better.’”

She went on to say that it has taken her “a lot” to feel “comfortable and happy” with her changing body but that Travis reassurance helps.

“Having a partner who is so supportive of me and always complimenting me, no matter what, it’s just helped me to really embrace the changes and actually to the point where I love the changes now,” she said.

“I am so into my thicker body. I looked up photos of my body when I was so skinny – it is cringey.”

The happy couple – who share six kids between them – revealed in September 2022 that they had taken “a break” for fertility treatments before Kourtney shared that she was “officially done with IVF” during a May 2023 episode.

“We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby then I believe that it will happen,” she said during a confessional.

Kourt shares sons Mason and Reign, as well as daughter Penelope, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, while Travis is father to son Landon, daughter Alabama and stepdaughter Atiana, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

