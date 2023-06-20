Taking guesses. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker revealed that they are expecting their first child together in June 2023 at a Blink-182 concert. Keep scrolling to find out what they’ll name the baby, see fan speculation about the moniker and more.

What Will Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Name Baby No. 1?

While Kourtney and Travis – who tied the knot in May 2022 – have revealed they’re expecting baby No. 1 together, they have not confirmed what they plan to name the bundle of joy or its sex.

What Do Fans Thinks Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Name Baby No. 1?

Despite Kourtney and Travis’ silence regarding the name, several fans have taken to social media to share their theories about what the couple will name the baby.

“Kourtney Kardashian is gonna name her baby something stupid has hell to go along with her weirdo new goth adjacent vibe. I predict Skull, or maybe Drumstick,” one fan wrote via Twitter on June 19. “It will be very very bad.”

Another fan responded to the initial post with their guess, adding, “The other option is that she go FULL poosh and name it Matcha or Psilocybin.”

Meanwhile, others recalled that Travis previously said they considered naming one of their future children after a character from the 1993 movie True Romance.

In November 2021, the drummer told fans via Instagram that he and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum would name their first son Elvis after the character Clarence saw a ghost of Elvis Presley in the beginning of the movie.

The nod to True Romance likely won’t surprise the couple’s fans, as Travis named his daughter, Alabama Barker, after Patricia Arquette’s character in the movie.

How Did Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Reveal They’re Expecting Baby No. 1?

The TV personality revealed her pregnancy by holding up a handwritten sign that read, “Travis I’m pregnant” at the Blink-182 concert on June 16. After Travis’ bandmates drew attention to the sign, the musician got down from the stage and embraced his wife.

The sign was a reference to Blink-182’s 1999 music video for “All The Small Things,” in which a woman in the crowd was seen holding the same sign.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

How Many Kids Do Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Have?

In addition to Alabama, Travis also shares son Landon Barker with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also actually involved in the life of his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, whom Shanna shares with Oscar De La Hoya.

Meanwhile, Kourtney shares kids Penelope, Mason and Reign Disick with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.