~Keep Up~ With Penelope Disick’s Transformation Over the Years: Photos!

Can you believe it’s been over eight years since Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick welcomed their daughter, Penelope Disick, into the world?! It feels like just yesterday the celebrity kid was making her reality TV debut on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Nowadays, Penelope, who was born in July 2012, is a grade-schooler, sister to brothers Mason and Reign Disick and a mini fashionista. Oh, and her nickname, Poosh, inspired her mom’s successful lifestyle brand.

Of course, being the only girl in her family, Penelope and Scott have formed a special bond. The Talentless founder spends “thousands of dollars on gifts” for his little lady, a source previously told Life & Style. “Scott finds it hard to say no when they go shopping — he’s splashed out more than $5,000 in a day on Penelope before.”

When P isn’t spending quality time with her famous parents, she’s hanging out with her favorite cousin North West. “North and Penelope call each other sisters, that’s how close they are,” an additional insider told Life & Style in June 2019. “They want to do everything together. It’s hard to take them anywhere separately. They call each other on the phone, they beg for playdates most days and they’ll have sleepovers on the weekend.”

North, whose parents are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and Penelope have a handful of favorite activities, including “playing dress-up” and “doing each other’s makeup,” the source added. “Kourtney and Kim all think it’s so adorable because they really are as close as Kim and Kourt were growing up.”

While North and Penelope do share a lot of similarities, they aren’t exactly alike. “North is a lot more girly than Penelope who likes to be outside more than in the glam chair like North, but they’re a good balance for each other,” the insider explained.

We can’t wait to watch them grow up together!

Scroll through the gallery below to see Penelope Disick’s transformation over the years.