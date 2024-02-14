2024 began with health struggles for King Charles III. After it was announced that the monarch was diagnosed with cancer, royal supporters want to know the latest on his condition.

What Is King Charles’ Health Diagnosis?

The royals announced on February 5, 2024, that Charles had been diagnosed with “a form of cancer.” The type of cancer he has was not specified.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the statement revealed. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual. The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

The statement concluded with an explanation as to why the king was being so upfront about his health issues. “His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

Where Is King Charles Getting Treatment for Cancer?

Charles’ cancer was diagnosed at the London Clinic. After news of his health issues were shared, he retreated to the royal family’s Sandringham estate in Northern England before making his first post-diagnosis public appearance at St. Mary Magdalene Church on February 11, 2024.

He returned to his residence at Clarence House in London with his wife, Queen Camilla, on February 13, 2024. He will continue his cancer treatments in London and take meetings with palace staff while back at home.

King Charles’ Quotes About His Cancer

The king broke his silence on his cancer diagnosis in a statement on February 10, 2024.

“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” he wrote. “As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

He also addressed his decision to speak publicly about his illness. “It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world,” the statement concluded. “My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”

Why Did King Charles Have Surgery?

Charles’ cancer was discovered while he was having surgery for an enlarged prostate in January 2024.

The palace first announced that Charles needed to have a procedure on January 17, 2024. “In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” the royal’s statement said. “His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

He had the surgery on January 26, 2024, and was released from the hospital three days later.

“The King was this afternoon discharged from hospital following planned medical treatment and has rescheduled forthcoming public engagements to allow for a period of private recuperation,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “He would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit, and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days.”