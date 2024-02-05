King Charles III ​revealed ​that he was diagnosed with a form of cancer after a recent hospitalization, sharing the news via Buckingham Palace’s social media on Monday, February 5.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the announcement began.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

The King thanked his medical team for quickly discovering the cancer, “which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.” His majesty “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

The reason King Charles decided to share the diagnosis with the world was “to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

Buckingham Palace announced on January 17, that the king, 75, would be having a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate. He was discharged on January 29, after spending three days at The London Clinic. That day, Charles took to Instagram to thank those who sent well wishes, while noting he was “delighted that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.”

The king did not have any ​ scheduled upcoming engagements “to allow for a period of private recuperation.” He was seen for the first time following his hospitalization on Sunday, February 4, when he attended a ​service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate while accompanied by his wife, Queen Camilla. He gave a brief wave to royal fans who had gathered to see his arrival.

Charles is Britain’s longest-ever king in waiting, as ​ he spent 70 years in the role of prince before ascending upon the September 8, 2022, death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at the age of 96. He will be succeeded by his eldest son, Prince William, who is ​now first in line to the throne.

His majesty is the latest member of the royal family to deal with a health crisis.

Princess Kate underwent a “planned abdominal surgery” on January ​16, and spent ​nearly two weeks in the hospital recovering before returning home to Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate to continue her recuperation. The announcement about her hospitalization the following day came hours before Charles revealed he would be undergoing a procedure for his enlarged prostate.

It has not been revealed what the nature of Kate’s surgery was. In the announcement, Kensington Palace said ​the princess “hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible, and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.” Her husband, Prince William, temporarily suspended his royal duties to be by her bedside and care for the couple’s three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Kate is not expected to return to ​ her royal duties until after Easter.

Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York, revealed on January 21, that she was diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, and had begun treatment. In June 2023, Prince Andrew‘s ex-wife underwent a single mastectomy after being diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer.