She was anxious to be home. Spending two weeks in recovery at the London Clinic following abdominal surgery on January 16 “was really tough” on Kate Middleton, says a source, adding that the future queen was “counting the days” to return to her and Prince William’s country house, Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, at the end of January. “Obviously she wanted to follow doctors’ orders, but she just wanted to get back home so she could sleep in her own bed and be around her family again.”

But she still has a long road ahead of her. Kate, who underwent a major operation (the palace has confirmed her condition is not cancerous), isn’t expected to be back on her feet for at least two more months and “likely won’t be 100 percent herself for even longer,” says the source. “She’s going to have to rely on a lot of help, not just from nurses and therapists but from loved ones as well. William is obviously worried about her, but he’s doing everything he can to stay strong for Kate so she can focus entirely on her health. He’s assured her that they will get through this together.”

Daddy Duty

That means swapping his royal obligations for parental responsibilities. While longtime nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo is still a valued part of their staff, Kate, 42, “is usually very hands-on, doing school dropoff and pickup as much as possible, helping with homework, and making dinner for the kids,” says the source. William, 41, “doesn’t want to disrupt their routine, so he’s been trying to handle a lot of that himself. But because the crisis came on relatively quickly and Kate’s recovery will be slower than he realized.”

He’s also had to field some heartbreakingly difficult questions, not only from wellwishers but from his own kids. “They know their mom’s situation is serious,” the source says of Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, “and it’s been really scary for them.” William, who was forced to deal publicly with his grief over the death of his mother, Princess Diana, when he was just 15, “is doing his best to manage their fears while also sharing his own feelings in a way that perhaps his own father didn’t do so well. He knows from Kate that it’s critical he handle this situation delicately for their emotional well-being.”

Children’s mental health is, of course, Kate’s wheelhouse. She’s based her entire charity platform on the subject. “She hasn’t been able to see the kids much while she’s been in the hospital,” says the source, “but even over FaceTime, she’s so much better at reassuring them than he is!”

Pitching In

That’s just another reason her shoes are nearly impossible to fill. “William has been struggling — he had no idea she did so much every day,” says the source, noting that the future king has been working up to 16 hours straight. “He’s juggling quality time with the kids and some of the royal work that couldn’t be avoided, though he did drastically scale back his planned appearances.” (Famously hard-working Princess Anne, 73, is handling the bulk of the official royal schedule for the family, with multiple engagements nearly every day through March.)

While Kate kept her diagnosis secret from everyone but those in her inner circle, the rest of the family is also pitching in now. Her parents, Carole and Michael, and sister Pippa, live nearby in Berkshire and have “stepped up to entertain the kids as much as possible so William can get a break here and there,” says the source. “Carole and Michael are impressed by how much he’s doing to keep the family going. Everyone wants to make sure Kate doesn’t fret about things falling apart at home which could affect her healing.”

William’s cousin, Princess Beatrice, whose stepson is between Charlotte and Louis in age, has also offered to host playdates. And even Queen Camilla, who’s busy supporting King Charles following a prostate procedure, and Sarah Ferguson, who’s reeling from her own recent skin cancer diagnosis, “have checked in. Fergie offered to read books with the children over video calls, which she did during lockdown.”

Soon, Kate herself will be able to take on some of those activities. “She wants to be back involved in their lives as much as possible as soon as possible, so she’s come up with lots of fun things to do with the children at home that aren’t too strenuous,” says the source, noting that they will have a weeklong school break in mid-February. “In past years, the family might have taken a beach or ski holiday, or spent a lot of time hiking outdoors, but Kate is resigned to the fact that this vacation will be different.”

A Mother’s Devotion

To that end, she’s planning to allow a little extra screen time than normal, while catching up on some fun arts-and-crafts projects. “But knowing Kate,” says the source, “she’ll be going out for walks in the fresh air as soon as she’s able. She’s in amazing physical shape, so hopefully she will bounce back quickly.” This medical crisis has been a wake-up call for William, says the source. “These past few weeks have made him appreciate Kate more than ever. She truly is the heart of their family, and they would be lost without her.”